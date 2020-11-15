Prince Charles attends German Remembrance Day ceremony in Berlin

Britain's Prince Charles laid a poppy wreath at the Neue Wache memorial for the victims of war and dictatorship in Berlin on Sunday.

Along with the wreath, Queen Elizabeth II's eldest son and heir to the throne left a card with a handwritten message that read: "In everlasting remembrance of all victims of conflict and tyranny. Charles."

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his wife, Elke Buedenbender, were also in attendance at the ceremony, along with German Defence Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, among other dignitaries.

Neue Wache has been Germany's central memorial for the victims of war and tyranny since 1993. The focus of the monument is the sculpture "Mother With Her Dead Son" by Kathe Kollwitz, whose own son died in World War I.

Sunday's ceremony takes place on Remembrance Day, when Germany commemorates the victims of the Nazi regime and the two world wars. This year's Remembrance Day is also dedicated to German-British friendship.

Charles, who turned 72 on Saturday, was accompanied by his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall. Prior to the ceremony the German president hosted the royal couple at Berlin's 18th-century Bellevue Palace for a conversation.

It is Charles and Camilla's first joint official overseas visit since the start of the pandemic. Both wore face masks at the ceremony.

Charles was infected with Covid-19 earlier this year, at the start of the pandemic, but is said to have only displayed cold-like symptoms.