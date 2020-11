A sign reads 'Face mask obligation' in the city centre of Gelsenkirchen, Germany, 05 November 2020. Throughout Germany, the number of cases of the COVID-19 disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus is rising. EPA-EFE

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 16,947 to 790,503, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Sunday.

The reported death toll rose by 107 to 12,485.