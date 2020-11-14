FM Qureshi charges India with sponsoring terrorism in Pakistan

Pakistan on Saturday accused India of being a "state sponsor of terrorism" and urged the international community to intervene to ensure peace and stability in South Asia.

Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said he had asked the United Nations Security Council, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and others to "impel India to halt its state sponsorship of terrorism in Pakistan."

"Pakistan has shared its concerns with major international partners before. We are now presenting irrefutable evidence to the world to demonstrate the Indian state direct sponsorship of terrorism in Pakistan that has resulted in the deaths of innocent Pakistanis," Qureshi told journalists.



In a joint press conference with military spokesperson Major General Iftikhar Babar, Quereshi said India was actively working to destabilize Pakistan and sought to subvert the planned multi-billion-dollar China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Babar gave details of Indian involvement in Pakistan, including names of agents, and described how money is allegedly sent to finance terrorist activities in Pakistan.

He claimed that Indian embassies and consulates, particularly in Afghanistan, were the hubs where terrorist activities were planned and funded.



Qureshi's plea for international intervention comes a day after Pakistani and Indian border troops exchanged fire in the disputed region of Kashmir, resulting in both military and civilian deaths on both sides.

The nuclear-armed neighbours both claim the Kashmir region in its entirety and have fought two wars over it. India is yet to respond to the allegations.













