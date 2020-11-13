Sweden reports highest daily COVID-19 cases

Sweden Friday reported 5,990 new COVID-19 cases, the highest daily figure since the start of the pandemic, according to its Health Agency.

The country also registered 42 virus-related deaths over the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 6,164.

The total number of coronavirus cases now stands at 177,355 in the country of 10 million.

Sweden, one of the few countries that did not introduce strict lockdown measures but went with public recommendations to stem the spread of the virus, last month announced new restrictions for Stockholm as infections continue to rise daily.

Authorities advised residents to refrain from indoor environments such as shops, malls, museums, libraries and gyms. But necessary visits to grocery stores and pharmacies can be made. The country also limited the public events to 300 people while banning the sale of alcohol after 10 pm.

Sweden has the highest number of COVID-19 cases and death rate among Nordic countries but those numbers are still lower than the worst-hit European nations, including Spain, Italy, France, and the UK.