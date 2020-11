Russian police officers wearing protective face masks patrol in downtown Moscow on November 11, 2020, amid the ongoing Covid-19 novel coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Natalia KOLESNIKOVA / AFP)

Russia reported a record high of 21,983 new coronavirus infections on Friday, including 5,974 in the capital Moscow, bringing the national tally to 1,880,551.

Authorities also reported 411 coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the official death toll to 32,443.