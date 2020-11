Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a news conference with his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Safadi following their talks in Moscow, Russia February 19, 2020. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday he was pleased to see that street protests that have rocked its neighbour and ally Belarus since a contested election in August had begun to subside.

Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko has faced a months-long political crisis in which tens of thousands of Belarusians have regularly taken to the streets of Minsk calling for him to resign.