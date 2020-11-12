Japan reports record daily coronavirus cases

People wearing protective masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus walk on a pedestrian crossing Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, in Tokyo. The Japanese capital confirmed more than 150 coronavirus cases on Monday. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

Japan reported a record high of 1,634 new coronavirus infections on Thursday, broadcaster NHK said.

The previous record high occurred on Aug. 7, according to NHK.

Japan is shifting toward easing restrictions to boost the economy hit by the pandemic, such as promoting domestic travels, and preparing for next year's postponed Tokyo Olympics.

However, Japan Medical Association warned on Wednesday of a third wave of coronavirus infections in the country, seeing the cases rising since last month.