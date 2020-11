A farmer works on a paddy field in Pekan Bada, Aceh province on November 12, 2020. (Photo by CHAIDEER MAHYUDDIN / AFP)

Indonesia reported 4,173 new coronavirus infections on Thursday, taking its total number of cases to 452,291, according to the country's COVID-19 task force.

It also reported 97 more deaths, taking total fatalities to 14,933.