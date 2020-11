A closed restaurant is pictured during the temporary closing of restaurants and bars in Munich, Germany, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. Bavaria has been in a partial lockdown for over a week. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 21,866 to 727,553, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Thursday.

The reported death toll rose by 215 to 11,982, the tally showed.