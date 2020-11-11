UK regulator says on COVID vaccine: We will not compromise on safety

A researcher at the Institute of Molecular Biology and Genetics (IBGM) of the University of Valladolid (UVa) works on searching a vaccine against COVID-19, at a laboratory in Valladolid on November 10, 2020. (Photo by Cesar Manso / AFP)

Britain's drugs regulator said on Wednesday that it would not compromise on safety when it comes to deciding whether or not to approve a COVID-19 vaccine.

Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency CEO June Raine said that safety was her watchword.

Professor Wei Shen Lim, chair of COVID-19 immunisation, said that top of the priority list for a vaccine would be carehome residents and workers, old people and then adults with an underlying health conditions.