Turkish, Russian defense chiefs discuss Karabakh, Syria

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar and his Russian counterpart discussed the peace deal between Azerbaijan and Armenia and the latest situation in Syria in a phone call, the Defense Ministry said Tuesday.

According to a ministry statement, Akar and Sergey Shoigu exchanged views on the issues.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced early Tuesday that the two former Soviet republics have signed an agreement to end the conflict in Upper Karabakh, also known as Nagorno-Karabakh.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev hailed the agreement as a victory for his country, saying Baku's military success enabled it to gain an upper hand to end the three-decade-long occupation of its territory.

The Turkish leadership also welcomed the truce, terming it a "great victory" for Azerbaijan.

Relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia over Upper Karabakh have remained tense since 1991, but fresh clashes broke out on Sept. 27.

Armenia repeatedly attacked Azerbaijani civilians and forces for over 40 days, even violating three humanitarian cease-fire agreements.

Besides other towns and villages, Baku's liberation of the strategic city of Shusha on Sunday had signaled that victory was imminent.













