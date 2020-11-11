Erdoğan: Turkey ready to do whatever needed for regional peace
WORLD Agencies and A News
Published
"Turkey is ready to do whatever needed for regional peace, security and confidence," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan stressed in the televised speech on Wednesday.
As making the comments on the latest political developments, the Turkish leader has refuted speculations about the cabinet reshuffle.
