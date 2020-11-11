WORLD

Erdoğan: Turkey ready to do whatever needed for regional peace

WORLD Agencies and A News
Published
ERDOĞAN: TURKEY READY TO DO WHATEVER NEEDED FOR REGIONAL PEACE
"Turkey is ready to do whatever needed for regional peace, security and confidence," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan stressed in the televised speech on Wednesday.

As making the comments on the latest political developments, the Turkish leader has refuted speculations about the cabinet reshuffle.






More From A News

Contact Us