A man wearing a face mask to protect against the coronavirus disease waits for a suburban train in Moscow on November 9, 2020. AFP Photo

Russia reported 20,977 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday, including 5,902 in the capital Moscow, bringing the national tally to 1,817,109.

Authorities also reported 368 coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the official death toll to 31,161.