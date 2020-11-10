Putin hopes lasting peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that he hopes for a lasting peace for both Azerbaijani and Armenian people.

"I hope these last steps we have taken will ensure long-term peace for the peoples of Azerbaijan and Armenia," Putin said, speaking at a virtual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

Describing the events in Nagorno-Karabakh as "tragedy", Putin said: "I would like to express with great pleasure that we have reached agreements to stop the bloodshed."

Putin announced early Tuesday that Azerbaijan and Armenia have signed a deal to end the conflict in the Upper Karabakh region, also known as Nagorno-Karabakh.

Relations between the two former Soviet republics over Upper Karabakh have remained tense since 1991, but fresh clashes broke out on Sept. 27.

Since then, Armenia has repeatedly attacked Azerbaijani civilians and forces, even violating three humanitarian cease-fire agreements.

In total, about 20% of Azerbaijan's territory has been under illegal Armenian occupation for nearly three decades.

