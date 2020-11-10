Italy reports over 35,000 more virus cases, 580 deaths

A total of 35,098 coronavirus cases and 580 fatalities were registered in Italy over the past 24 hours, health authorities said on Tuesday.

The country's overall COVID-19 tally now stands at 995,463, including 42,330 deaths, according to latest figures.

Recoveries increased by 17,734 over the past day to reach 363,023.

With 122 additions, some 2,971 patients are now in intensive care across Italy, the data showed.







