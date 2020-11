Central Java, on November 7, 2020, following signs of volcanic activity in nearby Mount Merapi. after being evacuated from their residents due to the status of Mount Merapi, which gives a sign that it will erupt. (Photo by AGUNG SUPRIYANTO / AFP)

Indonesia reported 3,779 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday, bringing the total number to 444,348, data from the country's COVID-19 task force showed.

The data added 72 new COVID-19 deaths, taking the total number to 14,761. Indonesia has confirmed the highest tally of coronavirus cases and deaths.