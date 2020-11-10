WORLD

China says U.S. sanctions on four Chinese over Hong Kong violates international laws

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin speaks during a news conference in Beijing, China November 9, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

said on Tuesday that U.S. on four Chinese individuals over a crackdown in Hong Kong is a serious violation of international laws and a blatant interference in the city's affairs.

China urges the to immediately withdraw its so-called sanctions and not go further down the wrong path, the foreign ministry's spokesman told a daily news briefing.

The United States on Monday said it was imposing sanctions on four more Chinese individuals related to actions over Hong Kong.

