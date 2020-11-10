Bosnia imposes nighttime curfew to contain coronavirus

Bosnia and Herzegovina on Tuesday decided to impose a nighttime curfew from Wednesday as part of the new measures to combat coronavirus.



The body in charge of the novel virus in the Federation of Bosnia, one of its two autonomous regions, said the movement of citizens will be restricted from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Only those who must work in this time slot will be excluded from the ban.

Besides, gatherings of people both indoors and outdoors will be limited to 30 in a group.



According to the health ministry of Bosnia's Federation, as many as 41,068 people have been infected, while 1,012 have died of the virus that first emerged in China last December.



As many as 1,123 positive cases and 29 deaths were recorded here in the last 24 hours.



The Balkan country, which also includes the autonomous Serb Republic, registered a total of 1,605 positive cases and 46 deaths in the said period.

Overall, caseload in the nation of about 3.3 million people is 65,024, including 1,629 deaths.





