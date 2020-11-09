Turkish forces neutralize more 2 YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria

Turkey on Monday "neutralized" two YPG/PKK terrorists attempting to infiltrate its cross-border anti-terror operation zone in northern Syria, Turkish authorities said Monday.

"Two PKK/YPG terrorists, who attempted to infiltrate into the [Operation] Euphrates Shield area by opening harassing fire, were neutralized in a successful intervention by our heroic commandos," the National Defense Ministry said on Twitter.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Since 2016, Turkey has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is its Syrian offshoot.









