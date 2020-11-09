Russian military helicopter crashes in Armenia

A Russian military helicopter was downed in Armenia on Monday, according to a statement from the Russian Defense Ministry.

It said the helicopter crashed into the mountainous region within Armenian borders after losing control as a rocket hit it, killing two on board.

The statement said the Mi-24 helicopter accompanying a Russian military convoy was hit by a missile near Yerask, close to the border between Armenia and Nakhchivan-an autonomous region of Azerbaijan.

Russia's 102nd military base command said they have launched an investigation to identify those who fired the rocket.