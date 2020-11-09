Pakistan registers 1,650 new COVID-19 cases

Pakistan on Monday reported 1,650 new coronavirus cases in a new single-day record over the past three months, official data showed.

The fresh cases registered over the last 24 hours-the highest single-day tally since July 30-pushed the total number of coronavirus infections to 344,839.

On Saturday, the country recorded 1,502 new coronavirus cases, the previous one-day spike over the past three months.

Another nine people lost their lives due to the virus, bringing the death toll in the country to 6,977.

As many as 318,881 people have recovered thus far, while active cases stand at 18,981.

This month alone, the country has so far recorded over 10,000 new COVID-19 cases, forcing the government to reimpose restrictions, which it had relaxed due to flattening case curve across the country.

Fresh restrictions, include fine for not wearing a face mask, which is already in place, and ban on indoor wedding ceremonies starting on Nov. 20. Outdoor weddings will be allowed with a maximum of 1,000 people.

Moreover, 50% of staff of all public and private offices have been asked to work from home.

Authorities also announced the closure of all parks and entertainment venues by 6:00 p.m. local time (1300GMT) and markets, shopping centers, restaurants, and banquet halls by 10:00 p.m. local time (1900GMT).

In May, Pakistan eased virus restrictions and reopened businesses which were closed in March.