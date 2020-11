German Chancellor Angela Merkel adjusts her protective face mask during the Weekly cabinet meeting in Berlin, Germany 04 November 2020. EPA-EFE/HENNING SCHACHT

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday that U.S. President-elect Joe Biden knew Germany well and added that it was crucial to keep working on the relationship between the United States and Germany.

Merkel said the partners needed to work together to tackle issues such as the coronavirus pandemic, climate change and terrorism.