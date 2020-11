Italy on Monday reported 25,271 coronavirus cases and 356 deaths in the past 24 hours, according to health authorities.

Total number of cases passed 960,000 while the death toll reached 41,750.

Some 10,215 people recovered from the virus, raising the total of recoveries to 345,289.

Nearly 3,000 people are currently under treatment in intensive care units, with 100 additions over the last 24 hours.