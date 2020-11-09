Indonesia reports 2,853 new coronavirus infections, 75 more deaths

WORLD Reuters Published November 09,2020

Indonesia reported 2,853 new coronavirus infections on Monday, taking the total number of cases to 440,569, data from the country's COVID-19 task force showed.



It also reported 75 more deaths, taking total fatalities to 14,689. Overall, 372,266 people have recovered from the virus, it said.











