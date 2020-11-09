China for 'mutual respect' with new US President-elect

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin takes a question at the Foreign Ministry briefing in Beijing on November 9, 2020. (Photo by GREG BAKER / AFP)

China on Monday called for stronger communication and mutual respect in bilateral relations with Washington in the wake of the apparent results of the recent US presidential election.

"We have always insisted that China and the US should strengthen communication and dialogues, to manage differences and divergences based on mutual respect, and expand cooperation based on reciprocity and mutual benefit," Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told reporters at a news conference in Beijing, according to the Chinese Global Times daily.

On Joe Biden claiming victory in the elections, Wang said: "We understand the result of the presidential election will be determined following US laws and procedures. We will respond in accordance with international common practice."

Under the Donald Trump administration, US-China ties descended amid an intense trade war with two sides increasing tariffs.

Trump also punished Beijing over alleged rights abuses of Uighur Muslims in the Xinjiang province, as well as over its response to protests in Hong Kong.

Biden on Saturday won the crucial state of Pennsylvania, and with the victory surpassed the necessary 270 Electoral College delegates needed to claim the White House, according to The Associated Press and other major news organizations.

The democratic leader now holds a commanding 290 delegates after the AP also called Nevada for the president-elect.