Luiz Claudio de Sousa, a dancer of the Mangueira samba school, holds his outfit outside the closed Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil October 26, 2020. Picture taken October 26, 2020. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Brazil on Sunday reported 128 new COVID-19 deaths and 10,554 new coronavirus cases, according to official data.

Since the start of the pandemic, 162,397 people have died in Brazil and more than 5.66 million have been infected with the virus, the data shows.