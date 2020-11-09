BOLIVIAS FORMER LEADER EVO MORALES RETURNS TO HOMELAND

Bolivia's former President Evo Morales returned to his homeland on Monday, a day after his successor Luis Arce was sworn in as new president.

The indigenous leader crossed the border from La Quiaca, Argentina into Villazon, Bolivia.

Before his departure from Argentina, Morales participated in an event with President Alberto Fernandez at the border city.

"I am very happy to have extended my hand to Evo," Fernandez said. "It was an honor to have you among us."

He concluded his words by chanting: "Long live Argentina, long live Bolivia, long live Latin America!"

Fernandez accompanied Morales to the border cross point of Villazon.

"Today is an important day in my life, returning to my homeland that I love so much fills me with joy," Morales tweeted earlier in the day.

Following his forced resignation in 2019, Morales, who won a fourth term as president, moved to Mexico, where he was offered political asylum. He was then granted asylum in Argentina.

The terrorism and sedition charges against him -- a process opened by Jeanine Anez's interim government, were annulled by a Bolivian court in late October, opening doors for his return.

The court decision came shortly after Morales' party Movement For Socialism won the Oct. 18 elections with 55.1% of the votes.





