Argentina rocked by anti-government protests

Argentinians took to the streets Sunday to protest against the administration of President Alberto Fernandez.

The demonstrators, who gathered around the obelisk in the central square in the capital Buenos Aires, chanted for "freedom, justice and the constitution." Drivers passing the protest site showed their support by honking.

The protests were directed against the planned purchase of a coronavirus vaccine and judicial reform that demonstrators claim would save former president Christina Fernandez de Kirchner from being tried for corruption.

In addition to the capital, demonstrations were also organized against Fernandez's government in the cities of Cordoba, Rosario, Mar del Plata, Mendoza and San Carlos de Bariloche.