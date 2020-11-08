TURKEY CONGRATULATES AZERBAIJAN OVER SHUSHAS LIBERATION

WORLD

Turkey congratulates Azerbaijan over Shusha's liberation

Turkish officials on Sunday welcomed 's liberation of the city of from Armenia's occupation.

Vice President said that the establishment of sovereignty is an important development and good news for Azerbaijan.

"Shusha is liberated from the Armenian occupation. Congratulations on your victory, my dear brother [country]," Oktay said on Twitter.

Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu also welcomed the news about Shusha, which he called the capital of culture.
"On the National Flag Day, the glorious Azerbaijani flag will fly over Shusha forever. Live in happiness with your tricolor flag, Azerbaijan," he said.

Presidential spokesman also shared his congratulations on the liberation of the strategically important city of Azerbaijan via Twitter.

Also, Ömer Çelik, the spokesman for the ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party, expressed happiness over the Shusha victory.

Earlier, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev announced that the army liberated Shusha from the occupation of Armenian forces.

Shusha has critical importance in liberating the occupied Upper Karabakh region.

About 20% of Azerbaijan's territory-including Upper Karabakh or Nagorno Karabakh and seven adjacent regions-has been under Armenian occupation for nearly three decades.

While world powers have called for a sustainable cease-fire, has supported Baku's right to self-defense and demanded the withdrawal of Armenia's occupying forces.

Multiple UN resolutions also call for unconditional withdrawal of the invading forces.


