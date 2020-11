People queue to be tested for COVID-19 by health worker of the city government, in Tlatelolco neighbourhood in Mexico City on November 6, 2020, amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Pedro PARDO / AFP)

Mexico's health ministry reported on Saturday 6,810 additional coronavirus cases and 485 more deaths, bringing the official number of cases to 961,938 and the death toll to 94,808.

Health officials have said the real number of infections and deaths is likely significantly higher.