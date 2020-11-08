WORLD

Biden will have no greater ally than UK -foreign minister Raab

U.S. President-elect will have no closer ally or more dependable friend than Britain, foreign minister said on Sunday, expressing excitement to work with the new administration.

"I am very confident from climate change to cooperation on coronavirus and counter-terrorism there is a huge bedrock of underlying interests and values that binds us very closely together ... He will have no greater ally, no more dependable friend than the United Kingdom," he told Sky News.

