Turkey congratulates official for seat at UN committee

Turkey on Saturday congratulated its official over regaining membership at the UN's advisor budget committee.

"We believe that Mr. [Cihan] Terzi will continue to highly contribute to the works of the Committee and we wish him every success during his office," the Foreign Ministry said in a written statement.

Nominated by Turkey, Terzi was re-elected to the UN Advisory Committee on Administrative and Budgetary Questions for the 2021-2023 term on Nov. 6 in New York.

"The re-election of Mr. Terzi, who holds extensive experience and expertise at both national and international levels in areas of finance and management, to this Committee is a reflection of Turkey's efficient position within the international organizations," the statement added.











