U.S. urges WHO chief to invite Taiwan to health assembly
WORLD Reuters
The United States is urging the head of the World Health Organization to invite Taiwan to attend the U.N. health agency’s annual assembly next week, pointing to its “resounding success” against COVID-19.
The U.S. mission in Geneva on Friday issued a statement urging World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus to invite Taiwan to take part in a major meeting the body is hosting next week.
The virtual meeting of 194 member states is set to focus on the COVID-19 pandemic and related health issues.