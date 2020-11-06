US state of Georgia says will recount razor-thin vote as Biden leads
WORLD Agencies and A News
The US state of Georgia said Friday it will recount votes from the election in which Joe Biden has eked out a razor-thin lead over President Donald Trump.
The US state of Georgia will hold a vote recount due to the incredibly narrow margin separating the candidates, its secretary of state announced Friday.
"With a margin that small, there will be a recount," Brad Raffensperger told reporters. "The final tally in Georgia at this point has huge implications for the entire country. The stakes are high, and emotions are high on all sides. We will not let those debates distract us from our work. We will get it right."
The announcement came just hours after Democratic nominee Joe Biden pulled ahead of US President Donald Trump in the southern state. He is leading there by just over 1,500 votes with nearly all votes being counted.