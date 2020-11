Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador delivers his second state of the union address at National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico, September 1, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Romero/File Photo

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Friday said he would not comment on the presidential election in the United States until authorities announce the final results.

"It is still not a concluded process, and we have to act with great prudence," he told his daily news conference.