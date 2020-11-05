UK records 492 new deaths as 2nd lockdown kicks in

A further 492 people in the UK died of the novel coronavirus over the past 24 hours, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Thursday.

The announcement came on the first day of the second national lockdown in England.

He said he knew "how difficult this is for people", who are "anxious and fed up", emphasizing that the new lockdown would not be a repeat of the spring when lockdown was extended due to high numbers of deaths and infections.

Johnson said the government plans to go back to the tier system after Dec. 2, the day the lockdown will end.

The prime minister also said the a month-long lockdown would make a big impact.

"There is light at the end of the tunnel," he said, urging people to stay at home, protect the National Health Service, and save lives.

Meanwhile, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps announced that the UK has removed Sweden and Germany from its so-called travel corridor list.

"We are removing SWEDEN and GERMANY from the Travel Corridor list," Shapps wrote on Twitter.

"From 4am Saturday 7th November, if you arrive into the UK from these destinations you will need to self-isolate. All arriving passengers should complete a passenger locator form on arrival," he added.

The number of total deaths because of coronavirus has now reached 47,738 in the UK, according to government data.

As many as 25,177 more people tested positive for the virus over the past day, bringing the total weekly number of those tested positive to 156,784.

A further 10,118 patients have been admitted to the hospitals in a week-up by 1,810, or almost 22% compared to the previous week.