Turkish coast guard rescues more than 90 asylum seekers

Turkish Coast Guard have rescued at least 93 asylum seekers off its Aegean coast, officials said Thursday.

A total of 21 asylum seekers were rescued off the coast of Kabakum in Dikili district in Izmir province after the engine of their boat broke down.

Another 37 asylum seekers were rescued after they were pushed back by Greece to Turkish territorial waters off the coast of Aslanburnu in Foca district in Izmir.

At least 35 asylum seekers including women and children, who were pushed by Greece while they were trying to reach the island of Lesbos, were rescued off the coast of Ayvalik district in Balikesir province.

Turkey has been a key transit point for irregular migrants aiming to cross to Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.







