Trump campaign says more legal action coming, predicts victory as early as Friday

Campaign Manager Bill Stepien (L) and White House Senior Advisor Jared Kushner (R) listen as US President Donald Trump visits his campaign headquarters in Arlington, Virginia, November 3, 2020. (AFP Photo)

President Donald Trump's campaign said on Thursday it expected to launch additional legal action in Pennsylvania and Nevada and predicted that the Republican incumbent would emerge victorious in the U.S. election by as early as Friday evening.

Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien told reporters on a conference call that Trump was "alive and well" with regard to the presidential race.

Campaign adviser Jason Miller said he expected legal action in Pennsylvania to ensure visibility on previous ballots that have been counted in that state.