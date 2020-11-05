Panicked Europe in push against daunting 2nd virus wave

French police officers control passersby in the French riviera city of Nice, on November 4, 2020, as France is on a second lockdown aimed at containing the spread of covid-19 pandemic caused by the novel coronavirus. (Photo by Valery HACHE / AFP)

Alarm bells are ringing in Europe as a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic has sent infections soaring to record levels in several countries.

Pressed into action, governments across the continent have reimposed lockdowns of varying severity, but the situation still seems to be spiraling as five countries reported their highest daily figures on Wednesday.

Among the measures taken are early closing hours for cafes, restaurants, and bars, as well as reverting to remote working and distance education models.

However, given the rapidly rising number of cases and fatalities, more-and stricter-restrictions may just be around the corner.

UK

Millions of Brits have started to stay at home as a second national lockdown to curb resurging coronavirus infections kicked in on Thursday.

People in England have been asked not to leave their homes unless necessary, work from home if they can, and avoid meeting more than one person at a time.

Non-essential shops, pubs, restaurants, and gyms will remain closed until the end of the lockdown on Dec. 2.

The new measures came into effect a day after 25,177 people tested positive for COVID-19 across the UK, the second highest figure on record, bringing the total close to 1.1 million (1,099,059).

Germany

Germany reported a record 19,990 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, the biggest single-day spike in the country since the start of the pandemic.

Virus-related fatalities increased by 118, according to official data.

Germany's case count of 597,583, including 10,930 fatalities, is the fifth-highest in Europe, behind Italy, the UK, Spain, and France.

France

France has extended its state of health emergency until Feb. 16 next year, as thousands of infections over recent days have raised the country's total COVID-19 count above 1.5 million.

There were 40,558 new COVID-19 cases reported in the country on Wednesday, along with 385 deaths that raised the toll to 38,674.

The emergency, initially declared in March for two months, was reinstated on Oct. 17, less than two weeks before France entered its second national lockdown on Oct. 30.

Along with curbs on movement, all non-essential businesses have been shut down until Dec. 1, including restaurants, cafes, and bars, which are thought to virus hotspots in the country.

Businesses allowed to remain open include grocery and food stores, hospitals and medical establishments, petrol stations, and tobacco shops.

Spain

At least 297 COVID-19 patients died in Spain between Tuesday and Wednesday, its highest daily figure since April.

Owing to a change in criteria, the Health Ministry reported 1,623 more fatalities on Wednesday, bringing the death toll to 38,118.

However, more than 1,300 of those deaths were from before May 11.

Spanish authorities have detected close to 250,000 new infections over the past two weeks, and at least three regions in the country have enforced measures to curb the rapid spread of the contagion.

Italy

Italy's Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced new restrictions on Wednesday, including a nationwide overnight curfew and movement curbs.

Regions where infections have surged over recent days will be placed under lockdown.

With 30,550 new cases and 352 fatalities reported on Wednesday, Italy's COVID-19 tally stands at 790,377, including 39,764 deaths.

Switzerland

Switzerland saw a record jump of 10,073 infections on Wednesday, taking the country's caseload to 192,376.

At least 73 more COVID-19 related deaths moved the death toll up to 2,275.

Measures have been imposed throughout the country, including stricter mask rules, closing bars and restaurants by 11 p.m., and a ban on gatherings of more than 50 people.

Austria

With 6,211 new cases, Austria was another European country where infections peaked on Wednesday.

The country has registered over 125,000 cases so far, including more than 1,200 fatalities, according to health authorities.

The new record came just a day after Austria imposed a month-long partial lockdown, which includes a night curfew, closure of cafes and restaurants, except for delivery services, and cancellation of all entertainment events.

Poland

Poland reported 24,692 new cases and 373 fatalities on Wednesday, its highest daily figures since the start of the pandemic.

The overall count in the country now stands at 439,536, including a death toll of 6,475.

The situation in Poland has worsened despite measures being in place since Oct. 24, including restrictions for cafes, restaurants, and shops.

Online classes will also continue for most students through November.

Estonia and Latvia

The two Baltic nations of Estonia and Latvia also saw their highest daily spikes in coronavirus cases on Wednesday.

Estonia's case count increased by 208 to reach 5,333, including 73 fatalities, according to official data.

Over in Latvia, 313 new cases raised the overall tally to 6,752, which includes 85 deaths.

Russia

Russia reported 19,404 more infections on Thursday, just short of the record high of 19,768 cases hit a day earlier.

The country's overall count is now over 1.71 million, including 29,509 fatalities.

Russia enforced restrictions on Oct. 28, making face masks mandatory in public spaces and transport, and ordering cafes, bars, and restaurants across the country-except the capital Moscow-to close an hour before midnight.

The situation in Moscow has also worsened, according to its mayor Sergey Sobyanin, with more than 445,000 cases and over 7,000 deaths recorded in the city since the start of the pandemic.

In a blog post on Thursday, the mayor said classes for grades six to 11 will continue online until Nov. 22.