Pakistan reports 26 more deaths amid COVID-19 surge

At least 26 people died in Pakistan due to the novel coronavirus on Thursday amid the highest single-day spike over the past two months, the country's Health Ministry said.

Fresh fatalities raised the death toll to 6,893. Another 1,302 people tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the tally to 338,775, the ministry said, while some 316,654 patients have so far recovered.

This was the highest number of deaths since July 31, when there had been 29 fatalities.

COVID-19 cases had dropped considerably in the South Asian country in recent months, prompting the government to completely lift a longstanding lockdown.

The number of cases had dropped from nearly 7,000 per day to about 400, with daily fatalities hovering in the single digits.

However, the country is currently experiencing what officials call the second wave of the outbreak after schools reopened in September, forcing the government to reimpose a "smart" lockdown in several parts of the country, including the commercial capital Karachi and the second-largest city Lahore.

Pakistan has recorded over 5,800 new cases over the past four days alone.

Authorities also announced the shutting of all parks and entertainment venues by 6.00 p.m. local time and markets, shopping malls, restaurants and banquet halls by 10.00 p.m. nationwide.

In May, Pakistan eased the virus restrictions and reopened businesses that were closed in March.





