Another PKK/YPG terrorist surrenders in Turkey

WORLD Anadolu Agency Published November 05,2020

A PKK/YPG terrorist surrendered to security forces near Iraq's border in southeastern Turkey, officials said on Thursday.



In a written statement, the Van Governorate said the so-called commander, who joined the terrorist group in 2009 and was active in Iraq until 2015, laid down arms in Silopi district of Şırnak province on Tuesday.



The terrorist also took part in the group's activities between 2015 and 2017 in Iran, and from 2017-2020 in Syria.



Operations to ensure regional peace will continue, the statement added.



With the latest addition, the number of terrorists who surrendered through persuasion in 2020 has risen to 194.



In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is its Syrian offshoot.





