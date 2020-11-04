TURKEYS DEATH TOLL FROM DEVASTATING IZMIR EARTHQUAKE RISES TO 114 - AFAD

The death toll from last week's powerful earthquake in Turkey's Aegean region now stands at 114, authorities said early Wednesday.

As many as 137 victims are still receiving treatment while 898 have been discharged from hospitals, according to the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).



A total of 1,621 aftershocks -- 44 of them with a magnitude higher than 4 -- have been recorded since Friday's magnitude 6.6 quake rattled Izmir, Turkey's third-largest city and home to more than 4.3 million people, the agency said.

More than 4,600 tents and 17,000 beds are being used for temporary shelters in Turkey, the agency added.

Turkey is crossed by fault lines and is prone to earthquakes. More than 500 people were killed in a 2011 quake in the eastern city of Van, while another in January this year killed 41 people in the eastern province of Elazığ.

In 1999, two powerful quakes killed 18,000 people in northwestern Turkey.









