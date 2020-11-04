Trump declares win, vows court action in knife-edge election

Despite incomplete results from several battleground states that could determine the outcome of the U.S. presidential race, President Donald Trump early on Wednesday proclaimed victory over Democratic challenger Joe Biden.

"Frankly, we did win," Trump told supporters at the White House.

But election results from some battleground states, including Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan and Georgia, were still not clear and projections from major networks and Edison Research showed Trump still short of the 270 electoral votes need to win re-election.

The Republican, who according to initial results is in a neck-and-neck race with Democrat Joe Biden, said he would go to court and "we want all voting to stop."

He appeared to mean stopping the counting of mail-in ballots which can be legally accepted by state election boards after Tuesday's election, provided they were sent in time.

'SAD GROUP OF PEOPLE' SEEKS TO DISENFRANCHISE SUPPORTERS

Trump, without providing evidence, said "a very sad group of people" is trying to disenfranchise millions of his supporters who voted for him.

