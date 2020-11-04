Slovenia PM congratulates Trump on election 'victory'

Although vote-counting in the US presidential election continues, the Slovenian prime minister on Wednesday congratulated Donald Trump for 'winning' the knife-edge race with Joe Biden.



The election is being closely followed across the world, and Janez Jansa is the first European leader to make a statement on the result.



"It's pretty clear that American people have elected ⁦@realDonaldTrump @Mike_Pence⁩ for #4moreyears," he tweeted. "More delays and facts denying from #MSM, bigger the final triumph for #POTUS. Congratulations ⁦@GOP⁩..."



Twitter put a warning to Jansa's tweet, saying: "Official sources may not have called the race when this was Tweeted."



The US president, who represents the Republican Party, prematurely declared victory against democrat Biden as results have yet to be called in several pivotal battleground states.



The US and Slovenia, which is a NATO member, enjoy strong bilateral relations.



Trump's wife and US First Lady Melania was born in Slovenia.

