Several cities see COVID-19 resurgence in India

With total novel coronavirus cases in India crossing the 8.3 million mark on Wednesday, including 46,000 infections in the last 24 hours, several cities are witnessing a fresh surge in the outbreak.

According to the Health Ministry, total cases stood at more than 8.3 million, rising by 46,253 over the past day, along with an increase of 514 more deaths.

While India is currently witnessing a steady decline in daily cases with now less than 50,000, infections in many cities are increasing, including the national capital Delhi.

According to a health bulletin released by the Delhi local government on Tuesday evening, the national capital recorded 6,725 new COVID-19 cases -- the highest single day spike so far. In the last 10 days alone, Delhi has recorded 50,000 COVID-19 cases.

Rajesh Bhushan, secretary at the ministry, told reporters on Tuesday that besides Delhi, the states of Manipur, Kerala and West Bengal have also been exhibiting an increasing trend in the number of active coronavirus cases when compared to October.

He said states like Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh, meanwhile, have been showing a steady decline in active cases.

Despite the apparent downturn in infections countrywide, experts fear that cases might rise again if precautions are not taken in upcoming festivals. The northern state of Rajasthan has become the first state in the country to pass a bill making mask-wearing mandatory.

Active COVID-19 cases in the country are now at 533,787, while the recoveries have exceeded 7.6 million.



