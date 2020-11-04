Morocco records highest single-day virus cases, deaths

Shaima, a Moroccan woman wearing protective clothing, volunteers to buy the necessary supplies from the shops and distribute them to the needy in Rabat, Morocco, 18 April 2020. (EPA Photo)

Morocco recorded a single-day record-high spike Wednesday in novel coronavirus infections and fatalities.

The Health Ministry in a statement announced 5,745 additional cases and 82 new deaths.

The statement said the overall tally stands at 235,310, with 3,982 deaths and 193,886 recoveries.

Since first being detected in Wuhan, China in December, COVID-19 has claimed over 1.21 million lives in 188 countries and regions.



Over 47.55 million cases have been reported worldwide, with recoveries exceeding 31.69 million, according to figures compiled by the US' Johns Hopkins University.

