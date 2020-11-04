Donald Trump accuses Democrats of trying to steal election

Republican President Donald Trump, in a tweet early on Wednesday, predicted he will win a second four-year term and accused Democrats of attempting to "steal" the election from him, without citing any evidence.

"We are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the Election. We will never let them do it," Trump tweeted, adding, "A big win" for re-election. His tweets came immediately after a statement from Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, who said he was optimistic about his prospects of winning.

Twitter immediately labeled the president's post with a warning saying: "Some or all of the content shared in this Tweet is disputed and might be misleading about an election or other civic process."

Election observers have cautioned against early projections of a winner, as many early and mail-in ballots have yet to be counted.









