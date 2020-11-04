COVID-19 deaths near 20,000 in South Africa

South Africa recorded 74 new coronavirus-related deaths late Tuesday, taking the total number of fatalities to 19,539, said Health Minister Zweli Mkhize.

"We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers that treated the deceased," said Mkhize said.

He also announced that 1,241 people had been diagnosed with the virus in the past 24 hours, pushing the total number of confirmed cases to 728,836.

South Africa has the highest number of COVID-19 cases on the continent and is the 13th most-affected nation globally.

The country has so far conducted over 4.8 million tests for the virus since it was first detected seven months ago, with nearly 15,692 tests conducted in the past 24 hours.

Despite having a high number of cases, South Africa is doing well in terms of recoveries, with a total of 659,249 people winning their battle against the virus, translating to a recovery rate of 90%.





