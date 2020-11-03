IVORY COASTS PRESIDENT WINS 3RD TERM AMID BOYCOTT

Incumbent Alassane Ouattara received 94% of votes to win a controversial third term as president of Ivory Coast, according to official figures announced late on Monday.

The opposition boycotted the Oct. 31 election, maintaining that Ouattara's bid for a third term is illegal.

The vote went ahead amid a wave of demonstrations and clashes in the country, which claimed at least eight lives.

Pascal Affi N'Guessa and Henri Konan Bedie, the main opposition candidates, had urged supporters not to cast their ballots.

They ended up with 0.99% and 1.66% of the votes, while independent candidate Kouadio Konan Bertin got 1.99%, according to Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) data reported by local media.

Turnout for the elections was at 53.9%, with 23% of all polling stations remaining closed nationwide.

The results showed Ouattara polled over 99% of votes in three areas-Odienne, Kaniasso, and Madinani-and 92.61% in Korhogo, 92.71% in Man, 96% in Ferkessedougou, 96.99% in Ouangolodougou, and 97.42% in Sinementiali.

The IEC will send the results to the Constitutional Council within three days for final approval.

FALLOUT AND INTIMIDATION

On Monday, the Ivorian opposition announced that it was creating a National Transitional Council that would organize "a fair and transparent presidential election."

Hours later, the houses of three opposition leaders allegedly came under attack.

Bedie, a former president of Ivory Coast, said on Twitter that his house, as well as the residences of N'Guessa and Dr. Abdallah Toikeusse Mabri, were attacked.

An election observer mission of the African Union (AU) has also said the conduct of the election was "generally satisfactory," while the Economic Community of West African States urged the government and the opposition to engage in dialogue.

The Ivory Coast government, meanwhile, has extended a ban on demonstrations until Nov. 15.





