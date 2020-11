A man, wearing a face mask, walks alone in front of the Colisseum, in Rome on October 27, 2020. (AFP Photo)

Italy on Tuesday reported 353 COVID-related deaths, the highest daily figure since May 6 and up from 233 on Monday, the health ministry said.

Some 28,244 new coronavirus infections were recorded over the past 24 hours, up from 22,253 on Monday.